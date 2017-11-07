While appreciating the need for relaxation in the height standard for indigenous people to enable them to enroll in military service, and the allotment of additional vacancies to Arunachal for recruitment in Assam Rifles to balance the SC vacancies given to each State as there are no SCs in the State, the Governor assured the DG to take up the issues with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Governor suggested that Assam Rifles should conduct medical camps, awareness campaigns, extend educational assistances, and protect the environment in their area of responsibility.

Earlier, the DG briefed the Governor on the overall security environment in the State.