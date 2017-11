Fire breaks out at Arunachal Bhavan in Vashi



MUMBAI, Nov 6 - A fire broke out at Arunachal Bhavan in neighbouring Navi Mumbai this afternoon.No one was injured in the incident, said a fire brigade official. The fire brokeout at around 2 pm in the 20-storeyed building situated near Vashi railway station, the official said. The blaze has been brought under control and the cooling off operation is currently underway, he said. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, added the official. – PTI