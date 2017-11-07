

The seventh annual bilateral Indo-Bangladesh Command Post Exercise ‘Milap 2017’ as part of Exercise Sampriti 2017 began at Umroi in Meghalaya on Monday. – UB Photos The seventh annual bilateral Indo-Bangladesh Command Post Exercise ‘Milap 2017’ as part of Exercise Sampriti 2017 began at Umroi in Meghalaya on Monday. – UB Photos

The six-day training exercise aims to improve the “interoperability of the two nations.” It further endevours to learn from each other’s experience while carrying out Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorist operations, a Defence statement said.

“Insurgency and terrorism are menaces and both the nations are severely affected,” the statement added.

The exercise is the seventh annual bilateral exercise between Indo-Bangladesh Command Post Exercise ‘Milap 2017.’ It is being organised by Red Horns Division of the elite Gajraj Corps.

The Exercise was inaugurated at Umroi Cantonment by Lt Gen AS Bedi, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps in presence of Maj Gen PS Behl, GOC Red Horns Division.

Lt Gen Bedi welcomed the Bangladesh Army contingent on behalf of the Government of India and the Indian Army. A total of 14 officers from Bangladesh Army and 20 officers from Indian Army are taking part in the event.