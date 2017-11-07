Within the next 15 days all CCIs should duly fill up their application and submit it to the competent authority for registration. Orders were also given to the CCIs which were registered prior to commencement of the Act in 2015, to apply for renewal of their registration under the new Act and Rules.

Dr Angamuthu told The Assam Tribune that such CCIs would also have to mention all the details of their inception, number of children under their care since inception, details of their rehabilitation if any, with all the particulars of the children along with their photographs.

“At present, we have found that there are 14 such registered children homes in the district. However, we have an apprehension that a good number of children homes are running without the mandatory registrations,” he said, adding that strong measures would be taken against the violators and strict vigil of the children homes would be done henceforth.

The DC also directed that the drinking water, kitchens and cleanliness of various childcare homes should be inspected and necessary measures taken by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The District Child Protection Officer has been directed to submit a detailed report on the functioning of the homes along with the details of children kept in these homes and to submit a report within one month.

To ensure that no child trafficking from the nursing home or healthcare institutions takes place, the DC ordered checking of records of all newborn babies in the private nursing homes.