MoU on treatment of childhood cancer patients

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 6 - Cancer cure in children has received a big boost with the signing of an MoU between the Assam Gas Company and the Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) today. The initiative is aimed at supporting treatment of underprivileged childhood cancer patients from Assam at the BBCI.A budget of Rs 1.5 crore has been fixed for the year 2017-18. While most of the government schemes for free treatment are available only for patients belonging to below poverty line, many guardians above poverty line also cannot afford the high expenses of investigation and treatment with chemotherapy for their children suffering from cancer, and as such, the new scheme would be a huge relief for such families, Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, Director of BBCI, said. The signing of the MoU was attended by Surjya Tamuli, Nodal Officer & DGM (TS), Kunal Mazumdar, DGM (O&M), Moyurima Goswami Baruah, Manager (Systems), Dolonchapa Devgupta, Company Secretary, and C J Saund, senior accountant, all from the Assam Gas Company.