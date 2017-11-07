Expressing satisfaction with the spontaneous response from the GMC staff today, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania said that the programme went on smoothly at the GMC Commissioner’s office at Panbazar, the Mayor’s office at Uzanbazar, the water treatment plant offices at Kamakhya, Satpukhuri and Panbazar and several other offices of the GMC divisions and zones.

“Most of the staff on duty in the offices today, came to office on time and took part in the singing of the Anthem. The response itself shows that the practice would continue as a daily ritual. Initially, the councillors and area sabha members would supervise the procedure, but, we are hopeful that soon, it won’t need any supervision,” Sarania said.

On November 2, the Mayor-in-council of the GMC had passed an order for singing the National Anthem every day at the GMC offices, a move that the Corporation claimed would instill a sense of patriotism, improve work culture and ensure timely attendance of the GMC staff.