The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will hold a series of events across the State on Wednesday.

APCC secretary and spokesperson Rhituparna Konwar said that in Guwahati the party would hold a padyatra from Meghdoot Bhawan to Sonaram Field on the morning of November 8.

Later, a meeting is scheduled to be held at Sonaram Field where APCC president Ripun Bora, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary CP Joshi will participate.

In the afternoon, the Congress party workers will hold street corner meetings at eight places across the city.

Similar events are planned across all the districts of Assam.

“Our aim is to expose the lies of the BJP government. Demonetisation was a monumental blunder which has pushed India to the brink of economic collapse, led to massive job losses, brought down growth rates and affected investments,” said Konwar.

He said that the NDA regime at the Centre cited things like black money, circulation of forged currency notes, terror funding and so on as reasons for demonetisation.

“But BJP’s lies have been caught during the past one year. People across the country are getting disenchanted with the ruling party,” said the Congress leader.

However, the State BJP has rubbished the claims of the opposition.

“As per the latest report of HSBC, if the current trend continues, the Indian economy will be among the top three in the world within the next ten years. In the international ease of doing business index, India’s ranking has gone up from 135th position to within 100. Wholesale inflation is down to 3.5 per cent. Post-demonetisation, the income tax net has doubled. The facts and figures speak for themselves,” said Rupam Goswami, spokesperson of the State BJP.

He said the party would commemorate the anniversary of demonetisation as ‘Anti-Corruption Day’ with a series of events.

“The Opposition’s plan to observe November 8 as ‘Black Day’ will turn out to be a flop show. People of the country are with us,” said Goswami.