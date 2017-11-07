Fake note making den busted

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 6 - In a major breakthrough, Hatigaon police today recovered fake notes of the face value of Rs 3 lakh from a house at Sijubari.Acting on specific information, police raided the house located at Minaj Path this morning. “A printer, fake notes amounting to Rs 3 lakh, a scanner, 17 colour cartridges, colours and other materials were recovered from the house,” ACP Moushumi Kalita said. Police said three persons were staying in the house on rent. The accused were identified as Jainal Ahmed (45), Azmal Hoque (31) and Jiabuddin Lashkar (30). Two of them were at the house this morning but fled. A search by police is on to nab the culprits.