



In this connection, he said that for such a broad-based platform even an agenda with just two points – offering free and quality healthcare to all and a quality state-run chain of neighbourhood schools providing free education to all children – would go a long way in changing the ethos of this country.

Prof Patnaik was delivering a lecture at a seminar on the topic ‘The state of India’s Democratic Revolution’ on the first day of the valedictory function of the centenary celebration of the October Revolution at the District Library here this afternoon.

“The word economy, and with it the Indian economy, has now entered a protracted period of crisis, which poses a threat to the neo-liberal order and the hegemony of international finance capital. Exacerbating the social divide, pitting one segment of the people against another, becomes under such circumstances a potent weapon which it uses to defend itself. The effort to roll back the democratic revolution, it follows, gathers further momentum in the new situation of crisis,” he maintained.

He further said that though in the post-Independence era, the ‘dirigiste regime’ (the system run by a centralised authority) of the bourgeois-landlord alliance in the country had been pursuing the capitalist path, it also attempted to balance class interests in certain ways in order to project the impression of standing above classes.

But the neo-liberal economic order entailed a rolling back of the democratic revolution in the country, both with regard to the rights and the conditions of life of the oppressed classes, and also with regard to marginalised social groups like Dalits, minorities and women.

Such a setback to the conditions of life of the oppressed is obvious in the case of the peasantry where large sections of it are now exposed to a process of primitive accumulation of capital. Dispossession of tenants which is no doubt also a form of primitive accumulation of capital had occurred even earlier in the dirigiste period; but this was for promoting a capitalist development from within that sector, he said.

“In fact, the dirigiste regime had taken a number of steps to protect and promote peasant agriculture from encroachment by corporate and multinational capital, even while encouraging its transformation in a capitalist direction from within,” asserted Prof Patnaik. These included, among others, protection against world market price fluctuations through tariffs and quantitative trade restrictions; a system of price support through procurement at remunerative prices fixed by a Commission; subsidisation of inputs, including of credit after bank nationalisation; government promotion of R&D; the dissemination of better cultivation practices through a huge network of public extension services; substantial public investment in agriculture; and so on, he said.

The function was presided over by noted academician and writer Dr Hiren Gohain.