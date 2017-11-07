

Social worker Eli Ahmed launching a cleanliness drive at Bhaskar Nagar in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos Social worker Eli Ahmed launching a cleanliness drive at Bhaskar Nagar in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos

“Cleanliness is not only about garbage cleaning. Apart from cleaning their natural environment, each and every citizen of the country must try to clean their inner self and then only can we move forward in life and make India a developed country,” Ahmed said, while addressing the participating students after inaugurating the event by lighting the traditional lamp.

Earlier, along with the students of AIMT, the social worker also took part in the programme and cleaned the road leading to Bhaskar Vidyapeeth School, Bhaskar Nagar.

As part of the programme, she also took part in an awareness rally that started from the AIMT campus and culminated at Bhaskar Vidyapeeth School.

Addressing a gathering of students in the school, she urged the new generation to take the lead in nation building. “Each and every student is a valuable asset of the nation, and we must work together to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi,” she added.

Over 500 students from AIMT took part in the programme and cleaned the entire area. The management of AIMT also placed some dustbins in the area to keep the locality clean.

Eli Ahmed has been taking special initiatives to launch cleanliness drives in and around the city, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directly written to her to do so as part of his ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.