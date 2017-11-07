



It also assisted in 35,888 deliveries besides handling 12,04,298 pregnancy cases. It attended to 1,77,119 road traffic accident cases.

GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (GVK EMRI) was launched in April 2005 to provide integrated emergency response services in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode with a vision to provide leadership to save one million lives per annum nationally and establish it as a premier research and training institute in emergency management in PPP framework.

This service was made available to the people of Assam, following the signing of an MoU between the Government of Assam and GKV-EMRI on July 8, 2008.

At present it has 380 road ambulances across Assam and five boat ambulances.

“It is a completely free service; anyone, anywhere in the operational states can call the toll-free number 108 for any emergency and pregnancy-related cases. The number 108 is accessible from a landline, mobile phone, local telephone booth and can be dialled without any prefix or suffix,” Dhurjoti Prasad of GVK-EMRI said.

He added that within the nine years of its operation, it has become a lifeline for the people and helped change the attitude and perception in health delivery mechanism and created an environment of building the competency in providing pre-hospital care.

“It has generated ample opportunities for accessibility and timely emergency service in an organised way and saved thousands of lives in the State since inception,” he said.