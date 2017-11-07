The lawyers had alleged that they were charged Rs 40 for a Coca Cola can worth Rs 25 at a movie hall in the capital city of Tripura in 2014.

“It is appreciable that these advocates have highlighted the misdeeds being done on the premises of a public place and sought remedial action against the same. The action taken by them amounts to great service to the public at large,” the bench headed by presiding member BC Gupta said.

It upheld the direction of a district forum that the Department of Legal Metrology of the State Government shall play a proactive role in the matter and ensure proper checking of such establishments.

The district forum had in 2016 said that the cinema hall was not the seller of the soft drink cans and hence was not involved in any unfair trade practice.

The State Commission had also refused to entertain the plea and asked the lawyers to be more conscious consumers and said they should not have purchased the soft drinks from an unnamed food outlet.

However, the NCDRC allowed the revision petition and said that the orders passed by both the consumer fora were perverse in the eyes of law. – PTI