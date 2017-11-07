He said that the railway authorities have held consultations with senior ATDC officials, including the corporation’s managing director in this regard. “It was decided that the ATDC will take up the responsibilities of marketing the off-board facilities. The final response from the ATDC is awaited. Once the issue is finalised, such type of trains can be made operational,” Sharma said.

Recently, the NFR received an offer from the ATDC for providing accommodation in trains of some identified routes. “The railway authorities have appreciated the plan and agreed to provide accommodation in trains subject to the Railways’ terms and conditions,” Sharma said.

However, sources in the Indian Railways said that a lot more could be done to tap the resources of the Indian Railways, the largest public carrier of the country, to boost inward tourist flow into the State.

Some officials said on the condition of anonymity that while the ATDC and the tourism department have made some efforts to tie up with the Railways to send tourists from the State to other regions of India, not much has been done with regard to bringing tourists from other parts of the country to Assam.

“The Indian Railways by itself cannot do much until and unless some concrete proposals come from the ATDC or the State tourism department. There is potential for inbound tourist flow. The Railways is more than willing to explore any proposals coming from the State tourism department in this regard,” said an official.

He added that the Railways and the IRCTC, on their own, have operated a number of Bharat Darshan special tourist trains to Guwahati from other parts of the country. “There is big demand to visit sites like Kamakhya and Kaziranga,” the official added.