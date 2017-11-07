It submitted its second ‘affidavit-in-opposition’ on July 15 last to oppose the arguments of social activist Tularam Gogoi.

The State government, in its latest affidavit signed by Udayan Hazarika, secretary, Department of Environment and Forests, stated, “It may be pertinent to mention here that the Assam Legislative Assembly in its March Session had discussed the matter and there is a general consensus to complete the 2000-MW project as early as possible. In view of the above, our fervent request is that the Hon’ble court may allow a go-ahead with the construction of the project without further delay.”

The State government also pleaded for dismissal of the petition of the petitioner (Tularam Gogoi), stating – “...the petitioner does not fall in the category of persons etc authorised to maintain the petition as described under Section 16 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, for which also the instant petition is liable to be dismissed in limine. Moreover, the petitioner has also not described as to how he is aggrieved by the alleged causes of action in the instant petition to be maintainable by this Hon’ble Tribunal.”

It further argued that the “various allegations” made by the petitioner “are either false and/or made on the basis of records, which are very old and outdated and are not reflective of the current and present state of affairs, for which by application of Section 3 of the Limitation Act, 1963, the instant petition is to be dismissed in limine.”

It also described the petition of the petitioner as “entirely misplaced, mischievous and guided by ulterior motives” and argued that because of this the petition is not maintainable and “being an abuse of the process of law is liable to be set aside and dismissed.”

It argued that it would be premature on the part of the petitioner to anticipate the adverse downstream impact without taking into account the downstream impact mitigation measures under implementation which have been taken up by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), the public sector executing agency of the power project.

Moreover, it said, “...it is submitted that the State Government and also Govt of India have been taking up various flood control measures in the usually flood-prone downstream areas.”

It needs mention here that the NGT East Zone bench, while disposing of the case, had on October 16 last directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change to constitute an expert committee to look into the LSHEP-related matters.

It said that the Ministry of Environment and Forests shall constitute a committee of three expert members who shall be selected from amongst accomplished experts and scientists, who may be private individuals or from institutions of repute having undertaken studies on the seismology, geology, hydrology of rivers and river ecosystem of the Himalayas and the Northeastern region.

The committee may be a combination of experts from both the categories, it said, adding, “Provided that one of such members shall be selected from the Northeastern region.”

The NGT bench directed the Ministry that the committee should be constituted within one month from the date (October 16, 2017) of its passing the above order.