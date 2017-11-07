“There is a dispute on the eastern section of the China-India boundary. So this visit by the Indian side to the disputed area is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity of the relevant region,” she said in a response to a question.

The Indian side should work with the Chinese side to make contribution to properly revolving the issue through dialogue and create enabling environment and conditions, she said.

“Hope India will work with China for the shared goal, seek a solution acceptable to both sides and accommodate our concerns in a balanced way,” she said.

Official sources said that Sitharaman’s visit to the forward Army and Air Force bases followed her visits to Bomdila and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh yesterday, where she attended the inauguration ceremony of the Buddha Mahotsav 2017 and called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar. During her visit to the forward Army post of Kibithu in eastern Arunachal, following her visits to forward areas along the Line of Actual Control, she was accompanied by GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt Gen Abhay Krishna and other senior officers of the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, sources here said that the Defence Minister was briefed on the situation and defence preparedness along the Line of Actual Control. She also interacted with the troops and appreciated their dedication to the service and efforts in such a remote and inhospitable terrain. As part of this visit, the Defence Minister also visited the important eastern airbase of Chabua, where she was received by senior Air Staff Officer HQ Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar and AOC, Air Force Station Chabua, Air Commodore George Thoma.

During the visit, she took stock of the operational preparedness and infrastructure development of the base. The strategic base presented a static display of the combat assets available at the station to the Defence Minister, which included the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft and modern missiles. She also interacted with Air Force personnel and had lunch with the air warriors. She appreciated the operational readiness, ongoing infrastructure development and the high morale of the Air Force personnel at the base.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China stretches to 3,488 km. Both sides have held 19 rounds of talks by the special representatives to resolve the dispute. Sitharaman had visited Nathu La area on the India-China border in Sikkim last month and greeted the People’s Liberation Army soldiers across the border.