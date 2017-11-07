CM in Delhi for talks on NRC with MHA

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Nov 6 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is in constant touch with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the Home Ministry (MHA) on the issue of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as there have been efforts by certain individuals and organisations to create trouble in the State by launching a misinformation campaign.Official sources said that Sonowal recently spoke to the Union Home Minister to discuss the issue as it is apprehended that certain parts of the State may face law and order problem due to the misinformation campaign laun-ched by some organisations on the issue of updating the NRC. Sonowal left for New Delhi this evening to have a detailed discussion with the Home Ministry on the issue as the security scenario needs to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure that no one can create law and order situation in the State after the publication of the draft of the NRC.