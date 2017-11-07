



“The meeting will be important as it will review the progress of the new tax regime three months after it was rolled out. It is a milestone,” he said.

Besides the rate fitment committee, there is a GoM (group of ministers) headed by Sarma which is working on making the GST composition scheme more attractive. Another committee is working on the GST network.

The two-day GST Council meeting is expected to witness around 200 participants. The full council, headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, will meet on November 10. A day before, the officials will hold a meeting.

“We have received confirmation from 24 states so far. The finance ministers of these states, including the Chief Minister of Puducherry, will be participating,” Sarma said, adding that confirmation is awaited from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The State government is yet to receive the agenda paper.

Under the new tax regime, tax collection in Assam has grown from Rs 330 crore in August to Rs 390 crore in September and Rs 480 crore in October. “Though we are losing, we have registered a good growth. The Centre will give the compensation for the losses suffered by the states,” Sarma added.

He said many of the guests would like to visit the Kamakhya temple and arrangements have been made for it. The government is also organising a cruise on the Brahmaputra for the participants on November 9 evening.

“We will also invite everyone to visit the Kaziranga National Park. We will arrange a tour on November 11 for those guests who are interested,” he said.