He also called on Governor Brig. B.D. Mishra (retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Assam Rifles troopers are guarding the unfenced India-Myanmar border, of which 520 km of the 1,643-km border is in Arunachal Pradesh. They are also engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

During the meeting, Khandu impressed on the need of having proper facilities for Assam Rifles personnel stationed in remote Vijaynagar in Changlang district, which has no proper road connectivity.

The Chief Minister also discussed the misuse of free movement regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border by insurgents and smugglers. The FMR permits tribes residing along the border to travel 16 km across the boundary without visa restrictions.

They also discussed on the progress of highway along the Changlang-Khonsa route that will make the communication easy without having to enter Assam.

Mishra emphasised on the requirement for the promotion of the sense of security amongst the people in the border and disturbed areas through model conduct and appropriate employment of the para-military forces.

The Governor also expected the Assam Rifles to contribute positively in counter-insurgency measures.