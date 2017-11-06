Correspondent
GAURIPUR, Nov 5 - The Mahamaya Children’s Park established in the 1950s on the western bank of the historic Mahamaya tank and the only such park in the town is presently in a bad shape due to the apathy and negligence of the Gauripur Town Committee.The dilapidated park was renovated by the Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority chairman Parasu Ram Dubey at a cost of Rs 12.39 lakh and was opened on July 7, 2014 by the local MLA Banendra Kumar Mushahary amidst a large number of dignitaries. The park was full of play materials of various kinds and the roads inside tiled and varieties of flowers were also planted. Within a very short time, the park had turned into an attractive place for young children.
At the time of inauguration, Parasu Ram Dubey had urged the town committee authority to form a small committee to look after the park’s affairs and fix a nominal entry fees so that a chowkidar could be appointed, but no such step was taken. It is very surprising that within a period of one year after the park’s inauguration, the park lost its existence.
The enlightened people of the town have condemned the town authority for the mismanagement of the park as it is now deserted.