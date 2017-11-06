At the time of inauguration, Parasu Ram Dubey had urged the town committee authority to form a small committee to look after the park’s affairs and fix a nominal entry fees so that a chowkidar could be appointed, but no such step was taken. It is very surprising that within a period of one year after the park’s inauguration, the park lost its existence.

The enlightened people of the town have condemned the town authority for the mismanagement of the park as it is now deserted.