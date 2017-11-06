ChavangKut celebrated



GUWAHATI, Nov 5 - The Kuki community in and around Guwahati and Shillong celebrated ChavangKut – a post-harvest festival at the GMC Auditorium, under the theme “how good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity” (Ps.133:1). This was the first ChavangKut celebrations after the festival was declared as Restricted Holiday by the State Government of Assam last year. The celebration of ChavangKut this year was marked by the commemoration of the centenary year of the Anglo-Kuki War (1917-1919). This was stated in a press release.The festival was organised under the aegis of Kuki Welfare Association (KWA), Guwahati. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal graced the occasion as the chief guest, WL Hangsing, IRS, Chief Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax & Customs, NER Shillong was the guest of honour and DP Haokip, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai was Kut Pa. Cultural dances and songs from other Guwahati-based sister organisations such as Hmar Welfare Association, Biate Welfare Association, Zomi Welfare Association, etc were held. Notable performances were also presented by KCK-ARC and Edmundians from Shillong and Guwahati Lawm of Guwahati, among others. Renowned folk singer Benny Khongsai enthralled the huge gathering with his immortal numbers. Andrew Paoginlen Lotzem, a silver medalist at the Serbian U-17 Youth International Badminton Championship was awarded Kut Icon 2017.