Big-sized and mini trucks, mostly owned by people of Sonari (district headquarters of Charaideo) and adjoining areas, are used to transport all kinds of goods needed for daily use, be it food items, clothing, hardware, construction materials, electrical equipment etc., from Sonari to neighbouring Mon district.

Office-bearers of the unions based at Sonari, but who did not wish to be named, told The Assam Tribune that the first notice was purportedly issued by the NSCN-K with a seal and signatures of a local commander and his subordinate (a self-styled 2nd lieutenant) stating to be of Konyak region and demanding Rs 8 lakh as ‘income tax’ was received on Thursday night.

The notice, issued in the pad of NSCN-K/GPRN, ordered the mini-truck owners to pay Rs 8 lakh as ‘income tax’ for a three-year period, namely 2015, 2016 and 2017 to the outfit within one week.

A similar notice demanding Rs 10 lakh and having the same wordings with a one-week deadline was issued by the same two persons of the militant group in a pad resembling the earlier notice. It was received by the big truck owners' union last night.

The office-bearers of the truck owners' unions have sought help from the police in order to continue with the transport business as they are not in a position to cough up the amounts demanded.

Stating that they (truckers) will not be able to pay such hefty amounts to an underground outfit, they said that the tax demand was illegal and they were earning ‘just enough’ to run their families.

Fear and anxiety was on their minds as after the expiry of the deadline to pay up, the truckers may have to suspend their business in view of several earlier instances of drivers and handymen from Assam being detained and tortured by militants and goons within Nagaland if extortion demand on monthly or quarterly basis was not paid by the truckers while plying inside the hill State.

Further, several persons, including drivers and handymen have been killed by the militants since the past several years.

A senior police official said that they were looking into the matter and have also taken up the issue with the Mon district administration and police authorities to ensure safety and security of the truckers.

The demand comes about 10 days after a similar demand was received by the traders of Ougurijan under Bihubar Police Station along the Assam-Nagaland border in adjoining Sivasagar district.

A notice, reportedly served by NSCN-K demanded Rs 500 from each shopkeeper of Ougurijan as ‘tax’.

Time to time, micreants from Nagaland with active support from the Naga militants directly or indirectly carry out ‘raids’ in the areas belonging to Assam along the inter-State boundary by damaging tea plantations/paddy fields etc whenever Assam’s villagers refuse to pay illegal tax.

Assam shares an over 400-km border with Nagaland with skirmishes taking place from time to time between the neighbouring States as both the sides dispute each other over the boundary line.

A case is being heard by the Supreme Court since about 28 years ago seeking a final settlement over the inter-State border row.

NSCN-K, which came out of the peace talks with the Centre two years back has carried out several attacks on the security forces along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland border areas.