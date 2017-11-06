Both were joined were by Lal Gogoi, a neighbour of Pradip. Pradip reportedly got into an altercation with Lal after which Lal took out a pistol and fired two shots at Pradip from close range. The incident happened at around 11.30 pm. Pradip, who was taken to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital by his family members was declared brought dead.

The official said that Lal, who is on the run after the incident, has criminal records as he has been allegedly involved in several vehicle theft incidents. The weapon used in the incident is suspected to be a hand-made pistol.

About a fortnight ago, a manager of a tea factory on the Cinnamara outskirts here was shot at by a lone unidentified youth wearing a helmet inside the office chamber of the manager on Diwali night (October 19). The manager identified as Mulchand Prajapat was seriously injured.