Major ganja haul in Silchar, two arrested

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 5 - In a major catch, officials of the Department of Central Excise seized 1,825 kg of ganja from a truck at Kashipur area on NH-37 here in the wee hours on Sunday. Two persons have been nabbed in this connection.According to sources, the market value of the confiscated ganja is worth Rs 2.73 crore. The arrested persons have been identified as a resident of Punjab and driver of the van used to carry the ganja along with Rakesh Kumar from Haryana. According to police, the arrested persons admitted that they were carrying the truck from Manipur onwards Guwahati.