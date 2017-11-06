“The flagship Swachh Bharat Mission has laid a great important on everyone having access to safe and scientific toilets. We are also aware that lack of access to safe and clean scientific toilet and the easy availability of water for ablution is one of the causes of girls dropping out from school. The Right to Education Act has also made clear articulation on the aspect of toilets and safe drinking water in all educational institutions,” ACRNA said in its petition addressed to the Cachar Deputy Commissioner, Dr S Lakshmanan.

ACRNA urged the district administration to look into the veracity of the news reports and take steps to do the needful in the school.

“We look up to your personal leadership to ensure that all educational institution in Cachar district have accessible and usable scientific toilets and the goal of Swachh Vidyalaya can be achieved in Cachar soon,” it added.

ACRNA has been working on child and adolescent issues in health, development, nutrition, protection, education, water, sanitation and hygiene.