The important thing is that there are over 25 tribal villages in Chardwar area where proper education and other developmental activities are still a far cry even after the elapse of 70 years of Independence due to the alleged neglect by the authorities concerned.

Worried over the poor education system in the area and seeing the plight of the tribal women, Eliza has taken a slew of initiatives in upgrading their status.

She started her mission by opening some Self-Help-Groups (SHGs) with an eye on igniting the minds of the people to get involved in productive work.

Sharing her experience with this correspondent, Eliza said, “I have been working for the poor women through the Mahila Shakti Kendra which is a federation of over 100 SHGs to improve their livelihood so that they can become self-reliant in the society.

Dubbed as MASK, it was established on April 1, 2002, and was registered on February 8, 2006, under the Societies Registration Act XII of 1860. Today, MASK has emerged as a major platform for several tribal women in the district of Sonitpur in Assam, using SHGs as a tool by encouraging savings, introducing income-generation programmes and building linkages between women and the banks and thereby providing financial empowerment to women. She claimed that the main objective of the MASK is to empower the poor and marginalized women, to bring about social change in society.

She further added that her NGO has been working in the field with a mission of promoting and forming Self-Help communities of love and solidarity among the poor.

What is interesting is that MASK is implementing a Sustainable Livelihoods project supported by ‘National Foundation for India’ (NFI) Delhi, to promote women’s economic empowerment.

Homestead development with a combination of irrigated vegetable cultivation and piggery are the main thrust areas of the project. In the NFI-supported project, SHG women are now involved for a better inclusion and empowerment of their peers. Under NFI-MASK partnership, women of 6 SHGs from two villages have been engaged in planting selected vegetables in their homestead gardens.

“Today, I am happy to see that many people in my locality are now self-reliant as they earn money to run their families. I think patience and perseverance are key to success ,” she reiterated.