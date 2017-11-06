Fr Terence D’Souza was born to Lawrence D’Souza and Dorothy Lazarus in Rangoon, Burma on September 9, 1935. His parents now live in 10 Bell Green Sydenham, London SE 26.

Fr D’Souza did his studies in Philosophy in Salesian College, Sonada, Darjeeling, West Bengal and completed his Theology from Sacred Heart Seminary, Poonamallee, Chennai. Fr D’Souza was ordained as a priest on December 18, 1966 in Little Flower School, Imphal.

He came to Dibrugarh and joined as the Prefect/Administrator of St Joseph’s Seminary in Dibrugarh under Bishop’s House, Dibrugarh. He was the founder priest of the Sarupathar Parish Church in Golaghat district and Moranhat Parish Church in Sivsagar district. He was also the founder of the Boniface Apostolic School in Bishop’s House here. Till his retirement in 2014, Fr D’Souza was in-charge of the Bible Camps in the region. He had also toured several countries during his life time as a missionary. His death has been mourned by the entire Christian community in the region including the clergy.

The funeral service of Fr Terence D’Souza will be held on November 7 at 11 am in Cathedral Church of the Bishop’s House, Dibrugarh. The burial will be done at St Joseph’s Seminary, near railway workshop here. Several bishops and priests of the northeastern region are expected to attend the funeral service, Joseph Aind, Bishop of the Diocese of Dibrugarh, Bishop’s House informed.