



The project had two main components–first one was to develop a sustainable infrastructure which will support the preservation of the water body and conserve the rich bio-diversity. The second component was to maintain and sustain the measures undertaken for the overall development of the water body and the surroundings. Under the initiative of a team of district administration including Munindra Ngate, Darathi Suchiang, Gunajit RaiChoudhury, P K Das, ADCs of the district, SDO Lakshi Nandan Saharia and others led by the former Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Vinod Seshan, the lake has now got a spellbinding look. The work of cleaning of the water hyacinth, boulder pitching on the two sides of the lake, porch metal railings for safety, paver blocks laid along the two sides of the lake and a jogger’s track and foot path, installation of 20 steel decorative benches for resting, hand boats for a joyride around the lake, channel cutting for easy passage of water and beautification of the area, gardening for extra beautification with the motto ‘Go Green, Be Natural’, installation of solar lamps, plantation around the lake, installation of a bust of music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the erection of a pedestal and construction of toilet blocks have already been completed.

It is worth mentioning that for the whole work, funds received from various sources include Rs 10 lakh from the GMDA, Rs 2 lakh from the MP of Mangaldai HPC Ramen Deka (unspent fund of ex-MP Narayan Ch. Borkotoky), Rs 5 lakh from the MP of Guwahati HPC Bijoya Chakraborty, Rs 10 lakh from Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, Rs 15 lakh from Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary, Rs 15 lakh from untied fund (2016-17) and Rs 39,31,962 from CSR fund (M/s Emami Ltd: Rs 5 lakh, M/s Britannia Ltd: Rs 5 lakh, Oil India Ltd: Rs 4.95 lakh, Anil Das:Rs 5 lakh, ACME Industries: Rs 2.51 lakh, DJ Agro Industrial project Ltd: Rs 2.66962 lakh, Oil India Ltd: Rs 6.49 and 7.70 lakh, Rs 1,58,167 from the fund generated from rental of Idea Cellular and M/s Foliage and Rs 0.14646 from bank interest.

The Saraighat Lake which is presently managed by Saraighat Lake Management Society (SLMS) is located in front of the D C Office, Kamrup, Amingaon, and the district administration, Kamrup (R) is the nodal agency of this project. The SLMS has prepared a plan and estimate of a total of Rs 20 lakh for more development of public amenities. Now the complex is one of the best and suitable places for enjoyment, leisure and recreation on the outskirts of the city.