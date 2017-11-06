

A scene from Sri Krishna Raas mahotsav at Dhakuakhana, on Friday night. – UB Photos A scene from Sri Krishna Raas mahotsav at Dhakuakhana, on Friday night. – UB Photos

Sonowal also said that Majuli is bestowed with the blessings from Srimanta Sankaradeva and for empowering people spiritually and culturally this river island can play a great role.

During Raas festival according to believers the island becomes abode of the Lord and other heavenly figures. The Chief Minister also visited Auniati Sattra and Uttar Kamalabari Sattra.

He further said that the State Government is working sincerely to make Raas an important tourist event in Majuli as well as other districts of the State. He also reiterated that the State Government is working to include Raas as an important event in the national tourism calendar.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademy Sekhar Sen and a host of other dignitaries from all walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Further, a nine-member expert team which is on the island on the occasion of Raas festival, on Saturday night met Chief Minister and held discussion on a broad agenda on the team’s study of the art and culture of Majuli. The team which consists of experts from India as well as other countries apprised Sonowal of their mandate of making Majuli a hotspot of tourism and an epicentre of culture.

Chief Minister Sonowal highlighted various unique features of Majuli in particular and Assam as a whole before the team and how State Government is working to make Majuli a carbon neutral district. He also assured the team of experts of all possible help from the Government for making Majuli a centre of attraction and an exclusive seat for neo Vaishnavite movement.

The team of expert comprises of Professor M Satish from Queens University, Belfast. Prof Priyanka Upadhaya, Prof Sameer Das form University of Calcutta. Prof Anjoo Upadhaya, Banaras University, Ruth Marrow Queens University, Belfast, Om Prakash Aarom Farewell, Queens University, Belfast, Dr Willian Megarrya, Queens University, Belfast, Achal Pandya, fellow from Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, the release added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Chief Minister launched an ambitious sustainable tourism project christened ‘Majuli Sustainable Tourism Development Project’ which is aimed at not only encouraging a carbon free tourism experience in the world’s largest river island but also creating an environment protocol for tourism industry in the island.

As part of the project, the Chief Minister launched modern orange cycles tours resembling the colour of the magnificent sun set in the island to add a new dimension to carbon free travel experience in Majuli at a programme held at the circuit house campus at Garmur. These cycles will be up for rent for the tourists from the circuit house campus itself.

He urged upon the tourists to take the advantage of the unique tourism project and help Majuli to sustain and preserve its pristine and halcyon character.

The project is a joint initiative between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Root Bridge Foundation, an NGO. Launching the project, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the tourism project launched synchronising with the celebrations of the Raas Mahotsav would augur well in promoting Majuli as the carbon neutral tourist hotspot which would spread its tourism potential in sync with the nature.

MP Lakhimpur Pradan Barua, MLA Tingkhong Bimal Bora, chairman of Dulaijan Numaligarh Pipeline Limited Rupam Goswami, Vice Chairman of ATDC Navadeep Kalita and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.