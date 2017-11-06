



The Kristi Bikash Kendra also observed the death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Nalbari Natya Mandir with a day-long programme. The drawing competition held on the occasion was inaugurated by Basanta Das, joint secretary of Nalbari district Journalists’ Union.

Tezpur: Various organisations of Tezpur including Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Ban Theatre, Trimurty Uddyan, Jaimati Sangha, Kolabhumi and others today observed the death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

At Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, the office bearers of the literary body and representative of different socio and cultural organisations paid their rich tribute to the legendary bard. In the event an audio CD ‘Xomoy’ made by noted artist, lecturer of Govt. College of Teacher Education, Tezpur, Surajit Mahanta was released.

At the historic Ban Theatre, besides paying tribute to Sudhakantha, chorus competition on Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s song was held. Likewise, the Kolabhumi family, Trimurty Uddyan and Tezpur AASU also observed the day to commemorate the music legend. Meanwhile, CM press adviser, Hrishikesh Goswami inaugurated a cultural function organised by Jaimati Sangha at Jaimati Pathar here held in connection with the death anniversary of the bard.

Meanwhile, various organisations, schools and colleges of Dhekiajuli, Thelamara, Kawoimari, Bihaguri, Jamuguri, Balipara, Rangapara, Chardwar also observed the day by organising various programmes.

Bongaigaon: Rich tributes were paid today to the legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika by different groups here. At Ecological Development park in north Bongaigaon AGP leader from Barpeta Kumar Dipak Das and local legislator Phani Bhusan Choudhury along with other dignitaries paid tributes to the bard.

At Barpara in the town artiste group offered tributes to the maestro and remembered him. In a function held on the occasion Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police, Hridayjit Barman was present as the chief guest. Local scribes also remembered Dr Hazarika at the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club here.

SILAPATHAR: The Sadou Dhemaji Zila Anuchusit Jati Chatra Santha in association with Silapathar Anchalik Anuchusit Jati Chatra Santha observed the 6th death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Srimanta Sankardev Kala Krishti Bikash Kendra, Akajan under Dhemaji district.

The programme started with a cleanliness drive by Bidyawati Das, ward member of Akajan. The flag of the day was hosted by Monuj Kr Das, president of Sadou Dhemaji Zila Anuchusit Jati Chatra Santha while the smriti tarpan was performed by Monuj Das in-charge secretary of Sadou Dhemaji Zila Anuchusit Jati Chatra Santha.

The portrait of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika was garlanded by social worker Madhav Bhuyan and vice president of Sadou Dhemaji Zila Anuchusit Jati Chatra Santha. The stage was open by EC of Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) Joygeswar Kutum. On the day, Bhupendra sangeet competition was held.

The open session was presided over by Bhuban Das president of reception committee and the welcome address was delivered by Bonamali Kakoti, secretary of reception committee. The open session was inaugurated by Premananda Kakoti, secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Kala Krishti Bikash Kendra, Akajan.

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today led the State in paying tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary.

Sonowal paid floral tributes to the portrait of the legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika at a programme held at Majuli today. Along with him Lakhimpur MP Pradan Barua, Tingkhang MLA Bimal Bora and a host of other dignitaries also paid their homage to the bard.

Later speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal termed Dr Bhupen Hazarika a great humanist who promoted humane values through evergreen masterpieces. Sonowal also informed that the Kolkata residence of the doyen of Assamese music and culture would be turned into a cultural centre, a press release stated.