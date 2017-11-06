Cooch Behar Trophy

Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Nov 5 - Madhya Pradesh put up a total of 269 runs in their first innings against hosts Assam on the first day of the four day Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match at the Mangaldai stadium here on Sunday. Put into bat, the visitors rode on a century by Ankush Singh (110) while Yash Dubey (74) and Suraj Vashisht (52) were the other notable contributors. For Assam, Mukhtar Hussain picked four wickets conceding 70 runs while Ridip Mohan and Abir Chakraborty scalped two wickets each. The remaining two wickets were picked by Rishikesh Bora and Jitumani Kalita. Assam were yet to open their account without losing a wicket in three overs when the stumps were drawn for the day.