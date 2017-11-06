Assam Rifles annex ID Cup title

Correspondent



Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal being felicitated at the inaugural ceremony of the ID Cup Football Tournament final match in Nagaon, on Sunday. – UB Photos Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal being felicitated at the inaugural ceremony of the ID Cup Football Tournament final match in Nagaon, on Sunday. – UB Photos Earlier, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the final match of the 69th ID Cup at the Nurul Amin Stadium here. He said that the government will soon set up a new sports stadium in Nagaon to boost sports infrastructure in the district.