NAGAON, Nov 5 - Assam Rifles for the 5th time lifted the Independence Day (ID) Cup by defeating BSF, Jalandhar 2-0. The first goal was netted by Akum Aao in the 8th minute while Mintoo Chetry increased the lead in the 72nd minute.Both the teams played aggressively but Assam Rifles dominated the proceedings right from the start and kept the BSF side under pressure throughout.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal being felicitated at the inaugural ceremony of the ID Cup Football Tournament final match in Nagaon, on Sunday. – UB Photos
Earlier, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the final match of the 69th ID Cup at the Nurul Amin Stadium here. He said that the government will soon set up a new sports stadium in Nagaon to boost sports infrastructure in the district.