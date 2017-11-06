Correspondent
TURA, Nov 5 - Former Meghalaya Minister and Phulbari MLA, Manirul Islam Sarkar was rushed to Guwahati after suffering a massive heart attack on November 1. Sarkar was at home in Chibinang when the attack took place from where he was rushed to Goalpara and later to Guwahati.
Sarkar, a two time MLA from Phulbari is expected to contest the upcoming elections in 2018 on NPP ticket.
His condition is still not stable. Once his condition is stable, he will undergo an open heart or a bypass surgery, outside the North East, according to his younger brother and Shyamnagar MDC, Rahibul Islam Sarkar.