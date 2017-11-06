|
Miscreants fire at residence of panchayat member
IMPHAL, Nov 5 - Unidentified miscreants fired at the residence of a newly-elected pachayat member in Thoubal district but there was no report of any casualty, police said today.Unidentified miscreants fired at the residence of Hasina Begum, newly-elected adhyaksha at Lilong Chingtham area of Thoubal district midnight last, the police said adding they are investigating the incident.
Begum described the firing at her residence as an act of criminal activity and urged the police to arrest the culprits.
Meanwhile, people of Lilong Chingtham today demanded that the police immediately arrest the miscreants who fired at the residence of Begum. – PTI