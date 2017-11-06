|
Body of abducted driver recovered in Tripura
AGARTALA, Nov 5 - The body of a vehicle driver, abducted on September 20, was recovered from Suiakobra in Khumlwng area of Tripura’s West district, police said today.SP (West) Abhjit Saptarshi said the skeletal remains of Jeevan Debnath were recovered in the presence of a magistrate yesterday and the slain driver was identified by his relatives.
Debnath was abducted after his vehicle carrying two persons was set ablaze by miscreants in the area where hours ago a local TV journalist Shantanu Bhowmick was killed. The two passengers managed to flee, the SP said.
The journalist was killed by miscreants when he had gone to Khumlwung to cover a demonstration organised by the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). – PTI