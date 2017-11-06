The IIPM has been formulated to strengthen the State Government’s mission to act as a facilitator to accelerate industrial development and its allied sectors in the State through development of infrastructure, enhancement of human resource, provision of incentives, garnering of more investments and establishing a strong and committed administrative support network for all round socio-economic development of the people.

The Cabinet meet also gave its nod to creation of 32 posts of Lecturers/Assistant Professors in Manipur University of Culture. It also gave post-facto approval to the engagement/appointment of 30 Lecturers/Assistant Professors and nine non-teaching staff on contract basis.

The State Cabinet also granted creation of posts of academic staff and non-academic staff for smooth functioning of Manipur State Film and Television Institute.

Later, a review meeting on the development projects of Chandel district was also held.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and his Ministerial delegation was accorded a grand reception by thousands of people of Chandel district.

The Chief Minister also addressed a gathering at Maha Union Ground where he assured that the construction of Women Market of the district would be completed by January 1 next. The Imphal-Chandel bus service would be introduced by end of the year under the MST Inter-District Bus Service, he said.