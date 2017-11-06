|
570 Nagaland Govt teachers redeployed
Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 5 - Against the backdrop of several complaints received from various organisations regarding shortage of teachers at various schools, nearly 570 government teachers who had been attached to VIPs, directorate, DEOs and SDEOs have been redeployed to various schools.In an order on October 31, Principal Director School Education, Smita Sarangi directed the teachers to join the respective schools within seven days. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against wilful defaulters, the order warned.
Nagaland School Education Minister Tokheho Yepthomi took serious note of the complaints and initiated the process of revamping the School Education department.
It was also pointed out that 43 teachers were attached to various VIPs, 76 to Directorate of School Education, 64 to RMSA and State Mission authority office of SSA and 551 attached to various DEO and SDEO offices in the districts and sub-divisions.