Nagaland School Education Minister Tokheho Yepthomi took serious note of the complaints and initiated the process of revamping the School Education department.

It was also pointed out that 43 teachers were attached to various VIPs, 76 to Directorate of School Education, 64 to RMSA and State Mission authority office of SSA and 551 attached to various DEO and SDEO offices in the districts and sub-divisions.