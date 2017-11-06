NESSDU freshers meet held

Newmai News

IMPHAL, Nov 5 - North East Students’ Society Delhi University (NESSDU) organised 5th Freshers’ meet- cum-get-together here on Friday. The event was attended byThokchom Meinya, MP from Manipur as chief guest and Oscar Fernandes, MP, as the guest of honour. A statement from NESSDU said, a series of events ranging from a discussion on issues faced by the students of NE in Delhi University, to cultural exhibition of the different cultures of NE States were held on the occasion.