Bandh affects life in Manipur

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Nov 5 - Normal life was thrown out of gear in Manipur specially the State capital today due to a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk general strike called by Maoist Communist Party-Manipur, an armed group. It was protesting the alleged misappropriation of Public Distribution System (PDS) items in the State. The strike concluded at 5 pm.Imphal roads wore a desolate look from dawn to dusk. Though transport services were suspended for the day, private vehicles were however plying on the roads. But markets, shops and business establishments were closed for the day. The strike did not affect the normal functioning of Imphal International airport and had no impact in some district headquarters. Being a Sunday, government and private offices, besides educational institutions remained closed.There was no report of any incident during the bandh.