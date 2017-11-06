There were three persons involved in the episode but it was the KRA cadre who assaulted the church leader, the organisations alleged. Two of the three men identified themselves as KRA cadres.

The church leader was detained at Chalwa for more than two hours by the KRA cadres and he was kicked and slapped by one of the cadres. The KRA cadres also threatened to shoot him in the head. The church leader’s wallet containing Rs 7,800 and his mobile phone were taken away by the cadres, the statement further alleged.

The three Tamei based organisations appealed the State Government to “tackle the menace of Kuki militants who are signatories of Suspension of Operation (SoO)”. They alleged that people travelling along the IT Road are going through harrowing times as Kuki undergrounds harass the “innocent public”. They also appealed the Kuki civil organisations including Kuki Inpi “to help in bringing order in the area”.