Assam Jatiya Bidyalay observes Bhupenda’s death anniversary
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 5 - Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, observed the sixth death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the school campus today.The proceedings began with the welcome address by Vice Principal Dhruba Sarma, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Dr Hazarika by Rector Ranjit Narayan Deka. Student Bhavana Kalita explained the objective of the day by recollecting the diverse and monumental creations of the singer-composer.
Kabita Baruah, sister of Dr Hazarika who was the chief guest on the occasion, spoke on the life and musical journey of the musician. Another student Sugandhi Prapti delivered a lecture on the reflection of various places of Assam in Dr Hazarika’s numbers.
Principal Ghanashyam Medhi and teacher Bhaskar Jyoti Haloi presented a song of Dr Hazarika. Students and teachers also performed a few cultural items.