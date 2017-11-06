Kabita Baruah, sister of Dr Hazarika who was the chief guest on the occasion, spoke on the life and musical journey of the musician. Another student Sugandhi Prapti delivered a lecture on the reflection of various places of Assam in Dr Hazarika’s numbers.

Principal Ghanashyam Medhi and teacher Bhaskar Jyoti Haloi presented a song of Dr Hazarika. Students and teachers also performed a few cultural items.