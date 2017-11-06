“The key highlights of Research Conclave-2018 are oral, poster and model presentations, laboratory visits, workshops, industry-academia talk and lecture series, technical exhibition, panel discussion, photography, quiz, etc. The conclave will provide an excellent opportunity for showcase of research activities in one’s institute, along with interaction and collaboration with academicians/industrialists,” Prince Kumar Baranwal, student convenor, Research Conclave, said.

Personalities like Dr AS Kiran Kumar, Chairman ISRO, Dr HC Verma, retired Prof, IIT Kanpur (author of Concept of Physics) and Dr Anil Gupta, Prof IIM Ahmedabad and founder of Honey Bee Network will be delivering keynote lectures in the event.

Registration for the event started from November 1.

“Research Conclave stands as an efficacious platform involving the young minds towards research, innovation and entrepreneurship. It intends to bring the solidity of the students towards both industrial and academic aspirations as it features itself as a quintessential guide to promote a shared vision and understanding towards scientific endeavour and curiosity,” Baranwal said.

The conclave brings forth an opportunity to the entire student community and upcoming entrepreneurs of India to explore inter disciplinary and professional relations such as in the fields on energy, environment, nanotechnology, sustainable polymers, high-performance computing, rural technology, linguistics, etc., which are the potential drivers towards sustainable development of the country.

“Research Conclave also provides a platform to startups for exhibiting their products and ideas to industries and academia. This would, in turn, imbibe inquisitiveness in the minds of students, faculties and industrialists towards unknown dimensions of research and entrepreneurial future collaborations,” he added.