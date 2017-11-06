“We appreciate the recent initiatives taken by NF Railway to add additional coaches in a number of trains. However, that is not enough. The existing coaching capacity in not enough to cope with the demand,” he said.

Sharma cited the example of the 15769 Alipurduar-Lumding Intercity Express and the 15618 Naharlagun-Guwahati Express and said the existing coaches in those trains are not enough to take care of the demand.

“There are no general class coaches attached to the 15618 Naharlagun-Guwahati. But a huge segment of the passengers who travel in that train go only up to Harmuti. So, at least four general coaches should be attached to that train. This will help commuters from the North Bank,” he said. The ARPA secretary added that augmentation of service will also help the NF Railway boost its revenue.