Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 5 - As the entire State paid tribute to the music maestro and cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of his 6th death anniversary today, the unexpected incident occurred on the 19th North East Book Fair premises, when a seminar that was to be organised by the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation was cancelled abruptly. No one from the organisers turned up on the occasion much to the astonishment and dismay of the people gathered on the occasion. The seminar that was planned on the third day of the book fair from 1.15 pm was to discuss different aspects of the personality of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, as per the activities enlisted in the book fair’s leaflets, which were widely circulated.
When asked, the book fair organisers said that the foundation had the responsibility of organising the programme and for that reason the request for space allotment from some other organisations was turned down.
“It was embarrassing for us as well, when the guests came enquiring about the programme and no one from the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation was present to explain the situation,” said a member from the organising committee of the fest.
However, the people gathered on the occasion, including the mediapersons, were disappointed at this sheer apathy on the part of the organisers.
As per the leaflet, Dr Lakshmi Nandan Bora, Dr Dilip Dutta, Lt Col (Retd) KS Ali Zahir and Monalisa Saikia were supposed to take part in the discussion.
Despite repeated attempts, the president and secretary of the organisers could not be contacted for their reaction.