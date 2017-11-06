When asked, the book fair organisers said that the foundation had the responsibility of organising the programme and for that reason the request for space allotment from some other organisations was turned down.

“It was embarrassing for us as well, when the guests came enquiring about the programme and no one from the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation was present to explain the situation,” said a member from the organising committee of the fest.

However, the people gathered on the occasion, including the mediapersons, were disappointed at this sheer apathy on the part of the organisers.

As per the leaflet, Dr Lakshmi Nandan Bora, Dr Dilip Dutta, Lt Col (Retd) KS Ali Zahir and Monalisa Saikia were supposed to take part in the discussion.

Despite repeated attempts, the president and secretary of the organisers could not be contacted for their reaction.