Horticultural crops occupy about 15 per cent of the gross cultivated area of Assam and the State annually produces more than 70 lakh tonnes of various horticultural crops such as vegetables, fruits, spices and tubers, besides nuts, flowers and medicinal and aromatic plants.

The report revealed that the production of horticultural crops showed a steady increase during the period from 2001 to 2011 and this sector has tremendous potential for employment and income generation through commercial utilisation and increase of area under such crops.

However, there are some inherent barriers to achieve the full potential and that include inadequate extension of scientific horticulture technologies, accessibility to packages of input mixes, road communication, marketing, processing and cold storage facilities etc.

The report said that the changing climate introduces additional problems and unless it is taken into consideration in long term agriculture planning of the State, the projected aspiration for this sector is likely to get hampered.

Giving some of the changes that may take place due to change in weather condition in the days to come; the report said that the production timing is likely to change due to rise in temperature. As the winter regime and chilling duration will reduce, it will affect the crops which depend entirely on temperature. Pollination will be affected adversely because of higher temperature. Floral abortions flower and fruit drop will be occurred frequently.

Higher temperatures will reduce tuber initiation process in some tuber vegetables, the report said.

The report added that to deal with the situation, diversification into crops that are thermo tolerant can be encouraged in plains and new varieties that require longer chilling time may move to the hilly areas of the State.

The report pointed out that flood is also a major concern as every year, horticulture crops are devastated in floods in the plains and due to flash floods in the hilly areas. Unseasonal rains and heavy dew can also affect horticultural crops badly. Moreover, long dry spells should be dealt with by providing better irrigation facilities.