Till 2017 academic session, printing work was allotted on the basis of capacity, in terms of printing and other machinery, space for binding and storage, and past performance of printers.

“As a result, the corporation was able to bring out lakhs of books for the benefit of students across Assam in time with the help of local printers. Occasional delays occurred primarily because of unwanted interference by government functionaries and delay in receipt of paper. However, all criteria towards bringing out books on time have been totally ignored for academic session 2018,” the association alleged.

“It is pertinent to note that the corporation never had active involvement of the office of the chairman and vice-chairman in allocation of work. In fact, the post of vice-chairman did not exist before the present BJP-AGP-BPF government came to power. The allocation was done by qualified and experienced technical personnel in consultation with the managing director, a practice, which has been discarded this year for unknown reasons,” it further mentioned.

The association members further stated that the Textbook Corporation has not received Rs 27 crore to be paid by the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam, as service charges for printing and distribution of textbooks for the years 2014-15 to 2016-17. “As a result, the corporation is unable to clear the bills of the printing presses,” it added.