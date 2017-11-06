Dr Sangay, who was speaking on ‘World peace, role of India and future of Tibet’ at the BKB Auditorium, GU, also commented on the decline of liberalism in the present times, saying, “In place of internationalism there is rise of nationalism and in place of liberalism there is rise of extremism.”

Internationalism and liberalism, he added, are challenged by nationalism and extremism, and the media should always refrain from highlighting nationalism and extremism in the headlines.

Making a strong pitch for promoting non-violence in attaining global peace, Dr Sangay spoke about Communist China’s occupation of Tibet and extending it further to the ‘Five Fingers’ i.e., Sikkim, Bhutan, Nepal, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Tibet has the most productive glaciers unlike the Antarctica and the Artic which when melting, go directly to the oceans, but when the glaciers of Tibet melt they form freshwater, springs and rivers. In this context if Tibet were to charge for the water it would have been one of the richest countries,” he said.

Adding a touch of humour, Dr Sangay said that momos were from Tibet and ajino motto from China, “and when both are mixed together, it’s obvious to carry harmful effects.”

Earlier, Head of the Department of Political Science, GU and director of CSEAS Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, in his welcome address, provided a historical link between Tibet and Assam.

GU Vice Chancellor Prof Mridul Hazarika who gave the inaugural speech, emphasised working together for world peace and urged all to imbibe the principles of progress and the feelings of togetherness.

Dr Lobsang Sangay was born in Darjeeling, completed his graduation from Delhi University, and later obtained his Master’s and Doctorate degree from Harvard University. Dr Sangay also worked at the Harvard for seven years before returning to Tibet for contesting the elections.