The PWD Minister also visited the Bishnurabha Path near the Hockey Stadium at around 12.30 pm where construction work was going on and stayed there up to 1 am.

In all the sites, he interacted with the PWD officials and contractors present at that time. He emphasised on quality work and also asked the engineers and contractors to complete the work on time.

Suklabaidya also enquired about any hindrances during the execution of work. The officials and contractors cited the delay in carrying out some works due to longer period of rain and scarcity of forest materials.

The Minister assured that the problem relating to scarcity of forest materials has already been discussed at higher level and the materials will be made available very soon.

The officials informed that in a city like Guwahati, road construction work during daytime is not possible due to heavy traffic.

The officials and contractors expressed their satisfaction over the Minister’s visit during the late night hours and said his visit has encouraged them to work for the betterment of the Department concerned.