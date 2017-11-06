

Actor Ranbir Shorey (C) and others during the staging of the play What’s Done is Done during the festival in Guwahati on Saturday night. – UB Photos Actor Ranbir Shorey (C) and others during the staging of the play What’s Done is Done during the festival in Guwahati on Saturday night. – UB Photos

The festival, which began on November 1, also featured plays like Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s Mother Courage and Her Children, Alyque Padamsee’s Broken Images, The Gentlemen’s Club aka Tape by Sheena Khalid, Puja Sarup, Rachel D’souza and Vikram Phukan, Rajat Kapoor’s What’s Done is Done, besides Piya Behrupiya by Atul Kumar.

‘The Life in the Theatre Award 2017’ was presented posthumously to Padma Shri Arun Sarma for his distinguished work in numerous capacities. Late Sarma was one of the most celebrated playwrights of Assam, known particularly for his unconventional style.

Keeping its first season’s appeal intact, the festival was a major success as it saw a turnout of over 5,000 people in a span of five days.

“It was highly encouraging to see such a huge turnout each day, making this the landmark theatre event in the city. We are already looking forward and planning for the next edition in 2018 and hope to make it even bigger, better and all-encompassing,” said Sunit Jain, Managing Director and Publisher of the G Plus and Festival Chairman.

The festival was organised in association with the Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, supported by Ballantine’s, Servo from Indian Oil, Axis Bank, All Ladies League, Hastakshar, supported by The Assam Tribune and partnered by Radio Mirchi and Outreach Advertising.

The Guwahati Theatre Festival also featured four workshops conducted by Quasar Thakore Padamsee, Bhavna Pani, Trupti Khamkar, Sheena Khalid and Puja Sarup, which were attended by over 100 school and college students, theatre enthusiasts and artistes.

The workshops were conducted in association with the Brahmaputra Foundation and supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC).