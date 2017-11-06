Giri said that we now understand and appreciate Rabindranath Tagore and his works because most of his works have been translated into different languages.

“We need translation of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s works into different languages. This is the challenge before the Assam Government,” she said.

Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Editor of Sadin said Dr Hazarika never differentiated people from their caste, community, race or religion, but categorised humans into those perpetrating violence and those afflicted by violence.

She said, although Dr Hazarika’s mind was in Assam and its people, he nonetheless loved people from all over the world. Sharma said that it was due to this unbiased love he was jailed in the US for six days while fighting for the cause of African-Americans, during his studies there.

Recalling one of her visits to Bangladesh, Sharma said one of the poems written by “Bhupenda” was found scrolled on the walls of Dhaka University and is immensely loved and respected by the people there.

In fact, Dr Hazarika contributed in the freedom struggle of Bangladesh and drove down to the country from Shillong through Dawki and sang songs in different parts to encourage the Mukti Bahini.

“He even managed to contribute Rs 80,000 to the Mukti Bahini for their freedom struggle. So even today apart from their National Anthem, the second important song for the people of Bangladesh is ‘Jai Jai Nobojato Bangladesh’ penned by Bhupenda,” Pujari informed.

She also recalled Dr Hazarika’s love for Shillong and said some of his best songs were written here. Moreover, “Protiddhoni” was the first film that was shot here in the State Capital.