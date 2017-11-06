



Sericulture director Mukta Nath Saikia told The Assam Tribune that a core area of about 100 acres has been identified in the Upper Doigrung forest for the project. “The area has been identified on the basis of presence of silk moths and host plant (like mejankori, soalu, som, dighloti, patihonda, mulberry, arjun, etc.) availability. The area is secluded and so free from inorganic materials,” he said.

“Silkworm is wild. Continuous rearing of silkworm has resulted in loss of its certain wild characters, including their resistance or tolerance to microbial infections. But those in the wild are better resistant breeds. We need to conserve them to deal with any crisis in future. The objective is to save the muga,” Saikia said.

Over the years, global warming, fluctuating temperatures, deforestation and pollution have taken a heavy toll on the muga.

The Central Silk Board and sericulture directorate have identified the core zone, buffer zone and peripheral zone of the sanctuary through GPS. Weather stations are also being set up for research work. An estimation of silk moths in the core area will be conducted within the next couple of months.

“We will not rear muga in the core zone. The core area will be kept untouched. However, those moths which migrate to the peripheries will be collected and reared and multiplied ex situ in the periphery where a 15-hectare plantation has been done for the purpose. But there will be no commercial production. The focus would be on producing better seed cocoons,” Rajesh Kumar, scientist at the Lahdoigarh-based Central Muga Eri Research & Training Institute, said.

He said a village of about 25 households – Bogidhola – on the periphery of the core area has been adopted and implementation of various schemes there has already begun. The villagers are being trained and given rearing houses.

There are also plans to convert the place into a silkworm park in future.

Around 41 species of wild silk moths have been identified in the Northeast. The largest share (above 90 per cent) of eri silk production of India is contributed from Northeast India and it shares 77 per cent of the total non-mulberry raw silk produced in the country.